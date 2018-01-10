City council meetings are starting to be live-streamed. (City of Revelstoke)

City council to be streamed live

Production expected to be fully operational by end of January

Revelstoke residents will soon be able to take in the action of a city council meeting from the comfort of their own home.

At the Jan. 9 council meeting, technicians were testing the live-streaming set-up.

Councillors were all mic’ed and an overhead camera captured the action of the relatively short meeting.

The videos can be viewed on the City of Revelstoke’s Youtube page live as the meetings are happening, and they are also archived.

You can also find the videos alongside council agendas on the City of Revelstoke website.

A City of Revelstoke representative said they expect the live streaming to be fully operational by the end of the month.

 

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

