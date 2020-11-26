City increases sewer and water fees for 2021

Revelstoke city council has approved increases to the water, sewer and garbage fees for 2021.

Water fees will go up five per cent for both city and Big Eddy users, sewer fees will go up 10 per cent and garbage fees are going up by just under two per cent per dwelling unit and the same per secondary suite.

For residential water users that will be an increase from $490 per year to $515 per year and $460 to $483 in the Big Eddy. Residential sewer is increasing from $345 to $380 per year. Garbage pickup is increasing from $122 to $124 per year and secondary suites will see a $1 increase.

The bylaw update also includes changes to development and building services fees.

Councillors Cody Younker and Rob Elliott voted against the increases.

“Overall, I think it is reckless to start raising fees and taxes in an uncertain time,” Elliott said.

Younker agreed.

On the other hand, councillors who voted in favour of the increases said they also want to help businesses and residents who are struggling during this pandemic, but they want targeted relief for those who need it.

Cherlet said it’s not responsible to cut the city’s reserves. Mayor Gary Sulz was on the same page, saying he wanted the city to stay on track with plans for sewer and water infrastructure upgrades.

In 2020, water fees went up by five per cent, in 2019, fees increased by 10 per cent and 2018 saw a five per cent increase.

Director of Finance, Tania McCabe, claimed Revelstoke’s fees used to be low compared to other municipalities and with the increases in the past few years Revelstoke is now in the middle of the pack.

Other increases approved at the Nov. 24 council meeting include an additional $500 for applications to amend the Official Community Plan, an additional $1,000 to amend the plan and the zoning bylaw at the same time and an additional $400 to do a simple subdivision.

There were also some fees that were decreased to better align with what other cities were charging. Temporary Use Permits went down from $2,530 to $1,750.

