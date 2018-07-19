City installs bike parklet downtown

The city has installed a bike parklet on on the Mackenzie Ave. and Second St. East. (Submitted)

Cyclists should watch for the new bike parklet installed by the city this week on Mackenzie Ave. and Second St. East in front of Royal LePage.

The parklet is a pilot program supported by city council in an effort to create a more bike friendly community and to keep the sidewalks clear for pedestrians. The parklet will be located in the yellow lined area of the corner and will not take up any parking spaces.

Staff were successful in an application for Resort Municipal Initiative funding for the project and will use the funding to build a trial bike parklet which will hold 16 bikes in the identified area, complete with flower boxes.

The parklet is expected to shorten the pedestrian crossing therefore creating a safer passage, calm traffic in the area and also mitigate illegal parking.

“This is a great project and very exciting for the Community”, said Darren Komonoski, operations manager. “The parklet will ensure cyclists have a place to park their bikes that will not impede pedestrians. This is just one step in making Revelstoke bike friendly for both visitors and residents of our community.”

If the bike parklet is successful in this location, additional areas in the community will be identified and further grant funding and budgeting will be requested during the next budget cycle.