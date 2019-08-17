City launched Tech Strategy 2.0

Revelstoke received $100,000 in funding to build on its Technology Strategy project

Submitted

The City of Revelstoke has received $100,000 in funding from the B.C. Rural Dividend Fund to build on the success of its community-wide Technology Strategy. Developed over the past three years with input from local business, tech entrepreneurs, educators and trainers, the Technology Strategy is focused on:

• Promoting Revelstoke as being an innovative and technology friendly community

• Supporting local businesses and entrepreneurs to adopt digital technology

• Supporting youth access to technology programming and digital technologies both

within and external to school programming

• Adoption of Smart Technologies for the purpose of improved economic, social and

environmental resiliency

• Development of investment opportunities in technology

The continuation of the project will work closely with existing and newly identified partners at

both the local and regional levels to expand and implement the Tech Strategy, including:

Revelstoke Fabrication Lab Society

The Revelstoke Fabrication Lab, supported by the Rural Dividend Fund and the City of

Revelstoke, was a key outcome of the original Tech Strategy and grew out of the needs

identified through its implementation. This project provides access to a higher level of skills

training in collaboration with tech entrepreneurs, mentors, educators and trainers. Formed in

2018, the Fab Lab Society plans to open the Revelstoke Fabrication Lab in the fall of 2019. The

Fab Lab will be a technical prototyping facility that will stimulate entrepreneurs, youth, women

and local businesses to develop and commercialize new marketable products through better

access to digital manufacturing technologies and tools. Training staff will be on site to provide

structured programs and workshops for users to gain technology skills and access equipment. A

3D printer and scanner are among the list of equipment to be featured at the Fab Lab.

Creating spaces that promote learning, mentorship, collaboration and inspiration is at the core

of what the Revelstoke Fabrication Lab aims to do, with partnerships already underway to

promote digital learning in the community.

The Fab Lab Society has recently purchased equipment for a mobile lab to be used by the

greater Revelstoke community. Equipment has already been used in STEAM-based educational

programs offered by Begbie View Elementary School and Columbia Park Elementary School

during 2019, with the intention of continuing and expanding these important educational

partnerships in following years.

Fab Lab has also partnered with Okanagan College to deliver youth mechatronics summer

camps with qualified instructors at the local college campus this summer. View the brochure for

more information on Camp OC.

“Revelstoke is filled with entrepreneurs, artists, makers, and curious learners of all ages. Our

goal with this project is to create a community space where kids and adults can design and build

things that they previously wouldn’t have had the skills or tools to do” said Dylan Hardy,

Director, Revelstoke Fabrication Lab Society.

Okanagan College

OK College is also contributing to the tech learning scene in Revelstoke with their Mobile Digital

Classroom, funded by the College, Columbia Basin Trust and the Revelstoke Credit Union.

Motivated by the launch of the Tourism Management Diploma being offered at the local campus

in the fall of 2019, the equipment will provide students with the opportunity to participate in

digital-based learning and will also be shared with other educational programs and community

groups. Video conferencing, individual lap top stations, and upgraded networking will enable a

‘virtual classroom’ providing broader access to programs to meet community training needs.

“Summer camps at Camp OC offer opportunities for youth to spend time immersed in topics that

are engaging and informative,” explains Dr. Dennis Silvestrone, Okanagan College Director of

Continuing Studies and Corporate Training. “The Mechatronics camp, developed in partnership

with the Revelstoke Fab Lab, makes it possible for youth to explore electronics and technology

through hands-on learning opportunities. With the significant role technology plays in our lives,

camps like this can open doors for students to become aware of the possibilities for careers and

education in the world of technology.”

Okanagan Regional Library

The ORL, with initial support from the Columbia Basin Trust Technology Grant, has recently

kicked off a funding campaign for their ‘Revlab’, which focuses on barrier-free access to

technology. The Revelstoke Learning Lab will provide community members with the perfect

introduction to technology. It will help to equip both adults and youth with digital literacy and

entry-level tech skills, all provided free-of-charge in a library setting, and including:

• Whisper room for sound recording/podcasting

• Full Adobe media Suite installed on a computer for multimedia digital editing and

production

• Digitization equipment for converting old photos, film, and audio to digital formats

• Virtual gaming headset

• Cricut machine for cutting paper, leather and vinyl

• Laptop cart for teaching purposes

• Expansion of current STEAM teaching collection for children and teens

• Multimedia recording studio (video equipment and green screen)

Don Nettleton, Chief Executive Officer of the Okanagan Regional Library stated “It is

increasingly apparent that being technically literate is as critical to survival in the 21st century as

being able to read and write. The goal of the library’s Revlab is to help introduce and equip

everybody in the community, no matter their age, background, or economic status, to digital Media Release – Tech Strategy 2.0 Launched 3 | Page

literacy so that they have the opportunity to develop the skills necessary to effectively live and

work in our modern world”.

Community Futures

The Technology Strategy also fostered the program Start-up Revelstoke, which is now

supported by Community Futures, and compliments the organization’s on-going business

support resources. Start-up Revelstoke provides one-on-one business coaching to

entrepreneurs, as well as workshops and access to business development services currently

offered by Community Futures through the Revelstoke Business Information Centre. For more

information is available here.

Revelstoke Mountain CoLab

Revelstoke Mountain CoLab is a co-working space in downtown Revelstoke that supports 45 to

75 members seasonally. The CoLab is home to a modern workforce of entrepreneurs and

remote workers all empowered by tech, whether working in science, service or creative fields.

Equipped with Gigabit internet in a mountain-modern space, the CoLab has been a starting

point for many local tech businesses, like Chronometer (which now employs over 20 people),

and Tree Construction (which builds passive technology homes and buildings). The CoLab

serves as a community hub and networking space that works closely with the City’s Tech

Strategy to regularly host a robust set of tech meetups and tech nights, and to support

innovation in its most crucial infancy, and beyond. Find more information on the CoLab.

Community Economic Development

The original community-wide Technology Strategy has been implemented over the past two

years through the City’s Community Economic Development department, led by a Tech

Coordinator and a Technology Steering Committee. To date several outcomes of the Strategy

have been achieved, including:

• 18 monthly tech meet-ups,

• two Revelstoke Youth Tech Summits,

• multiple tech workshops,

• establishment of a tech mentorship program within RSS,

• four tech career workshops at RSS,

• the creation of an inventory of tech workers in the community,

• creation of tech consultants list,

• materials promoting Revelstoke as innovative and technology-friendly,

• the identification of barriers to the attraction and retention of knowledge workers and

technology companies,

• the identification of specific technology opportunities,

• participation on federal and provincial Smart Cities Challenges,