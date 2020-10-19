City launches community well-being survey

Everyone residing in Revelstoke aged 12 and over is invited to complete it

The city wants to know how you have been impacted since the pandemic hit.

A survey launched this week asks respondents to consider their situation before the pandemic, now and into the future. It covers housing, employment, finances and well-being.

“We see COVID as an opportunity to re-evaluate our priorities as a community,” said Simon Hunt, one of the creators of the survey.

The information gathered will be used by both the city and organizations providing support services in Revelstoke. Should it be done by a large number of people in the city, it could identify gaps in services that could then be addressed.

An important addition to this survey is the option to add more information. There are several “other (please describe)” options and Hunt is encouraging people to share their specific situations, saying the more they know the better.

You can take the survey online at surveymonkey.com/r/revelstokewellbeing. Everyone 12 years old and over who resides in Revelstoke is invited to fill out the survey. The school district will be providing time in class for students to participate.

Paper copies are also available at city hall, the community centre and the visitor information centre.

