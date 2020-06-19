City leases land to Revelstoke Search and Rescue

The land will house an equipment storage and training facility

Revelstoke Search and Rescue has been given land by the city to house a storage and training facility. (Submitted)

The City of Revelstoke has provided land for Revelstoke Search and Rescue on Powerhouse Rd.

A 30-year lease agreement has been signed for the land, which the search and rescue team will be using for equipment storage and training.

REVSAR is overjoyed, said Giles Shearing, one of the managers for the team, in a news release.

“With equipment stored all around Revelstoke and no indoor training location, a new building will be key to improving community service and member engagement,” he added.

Mayor Gary Sulz said he is pleased the city was able to support REVSAR’s request.

“REVSAR is essential to this community and having a dedicated practice area and ease of access to equipment facilitates the quality service they provide,” he said in a news release.

REVSAR brought forward the request for city land in July 2019.

REVSAR responded to more than 80 calls in 2019, in one of their busiest years. So far in 2020, the team has responded to at least 21 calls.

The team has 80 members, with specialty teams, including swiftwater, sled, rope and helicopter as well as a general search team and a Canadian Avalanche Rescue Dog Association certified dog and handler.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Search and Rescue