City of Armstrong rescinds evacuation alert

The City of Armstrong, upon recommendation from the B.C. Wildfire Service, has rescinded the evacuation alert issued Sunday, Aug. 15. (Facebook photo)

The City of Armstrong has rescinded the evacuation alert issued Sunday, Aug. 15.

The city’s emergency operations centre (EOC) will remain open at a reduced level, and the ongoing wildfire situation will be closely watched.

“Although we welcome this reprieve from evacuation alert, the City of Armstrong encourages residents to remain vigilant, stay connected, and to keep their items packed in the event that the situation evolves,” said EOC director Dawn Low. “The White Rock Lake Wildfire is still considered out of control and the situation is fluid.”

The area of the White Rock Lake Wildfire saw recent weather cooperate such as increased precipitation and humidity, reduced temperatures and relaxed winds throughout the day on Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 16 and 17, prompting the change and recommendation to remove the evacuation alert.

The city continues to closely monitor the White Rock Lake Wildfire, in conjunction with the Armstrong-Spallumcheen Fire Department, Emergency Management BC, BC Wildfire and neighbouring communities and will advise residents of any changes on the city’s website: https://www.cityofarmstrong.bc.ca/content/emergency-management

The city used the time while under evacuation alert to work to ensure emergency measures for the community are up to date, accurate and can be implemented quickly should an evacuation order come into effect.

The community’s most vulnerable have been identified and mechanisms for assistance for relocation are in place.

“The city’s critical infrastructure has been evaluated and emergency measures for protection are clearly identified,” said Low, who is also Armstrong’s chief administrative officer. “A complete review of the communication systems is underway with the goal to ensure that our residents can obtain accurate information in the case of future emergencies.”

The City of Armstrong EOC is providing updates as the situation progresses and new information is made available.

READ MORE: Not safe for many White Rock Lake wildfire evacuees to come home yet: North Westside Fire Chief



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021