City of Kelowna Bylaw to issue warnings to those not following public health orders

The City of Kelowna Bylaw enforcement will be making taking further measures to educate the members of the public on proper safety measures concerning COVID-19.

Last week the minister of public safety and solicitor general issued a series of ministerial orders to ensure a coordinated response to COVID-19 across all levels of government for the duration of the provincial emergency.

The key among these for municipalities was enabling municipal bylaw officers to support enforcement of the provincial health officer’s orders for business closures and gatherings under the Public Health Act.

“With further clarification from Interior Health this week, Bylaw enforcement will focus first on educating members of the public,” said David Gazley, City of Kelowna bylaw services manager.

“This is so important to ensure the measures being taken are effective in limiting the spread of the virus and protecting the health of residents.”

Bylaw Enforcement officers will assist Interior Health by notifying businesses and members of the public who may be contravening the Public Health Orders.

Officers can also issue formal warnings when warranted and will contact Interior Health when people are not complying. In addition, they will also accompany Health Officers to deliver orders or tickets to those who refuse to comply with public health orders, if that’s needed.

The public can report non-compliance to the Public Health Orders by a business or members of the public by calling 250-469-8686 between 6 a.m. and midnight or by emailing bylaw@kelowna.ca.

Significant and urgent concerns that arise beyond these hours can be directed to the RCMP non-emergency line, 250-762-3300.

For more information, visit kelowna.ca/covid19.

