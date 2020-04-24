Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

City of Kelowna expecting $1M revenue hit due to tax and fee changes

The city is expecting around $850,000 decrease in property tax revenue, more from other fee changes

Due to measures taken to reduce financial impacts on residents amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Kelowna is expecting to take a revenue hit.

The city’s revenue could be nearly $1 million less than expected, according to a report headed to council on April 27.

“Financial impacts include reductions in the anticipated receipt of the budgeted amount of $850,000 in property tax penalty revenue, the $85,000 in utility billing interest charges, $45,000 in accounts receivable interest and will need to cover the costs of a portion of the returned cheques $10,600,” reads the report.

Council asked staff earlier this month to bring forward three bylaws amendments to ease the financial burden on residents. Those include bylaws to waive interest charges on utility bills from April 27, 2020 to August 31, 2020; waive returned payment fees from April 27, 2020 to August 31, 2020; and defer the application of the 10 per cent property tax penalty from July 2, 2020 to September 1, 2020.

The province has also extended the property tax penalty date for businesses to Oct. 1.

Council will give the bylaws all three readings and adopt them Monday to implement the changes immediately.

The final budget, headed to council on May 4, will reflect the reduction in anticipated revenues.

READ MORE: ‘Strong opposition’ from Peachland council to new work at Brenda Mines site

READ MORE: Man charged with evading West Kelowna RCMP in stolen vehicle granted bail due to COVID-19

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of KelownaCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Stay-at-home gala in Penticton aims to strengthen community
Next story
Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen considers opening public washrooms

Just Posted

Construction to begin on new Revelstoke traffic circle April 27

The $5 million project was awarded to the contractor April 17

Columbia River Treaty talks impacted by COVID-19 crisis

Public engagement sessions planned to be held this spring on the negotiations have been delayed

Shop local to support local economies: MP Morrison

Kootenay-Columbia MP says businesses are hurting, need help to start economic recovery

A season cut short: ‘The community will find a way to move forward’

The Grizzlies were tied in round two of the playoffs when the pandemic hit

Two orphaned black bears returning home to Revelstoke

Jasper and Tinkerbell were sent to a wildlife sanctuary after their mother died near Revelstoke

COVID-19 hospital-visitor policy questioned after B.C. woman dies without caregiver, family

COVID-19 protocol that prevented bedside support ‘unfair’ to patients with disabilities: Tennant

Kamloops nurse battling cancer overwhelmed by support during pandemic

‘It obviously hasn’t been rainbows and butterflies, but I feel very fortunate to have the support that I do have’

Gangs changing tactics as closed borders, COVID-19 deal impact

Police are also seeing drugs laced with more cutting agents because of the lack of supply

Man arrested for threatening Victoria COVID-19 testing facility

Man called 811 information line with threats

Emergency alert issued to Nova Scotians over report of shots outside Halifax

The emergency alert says police are investigating in a wooded area

Okanagan drive-in movie theatre announces opening night

Starlight Drive In Theatre will launch 2020 season with social distancing measures April 30

City of Kelowna expecting $1M revenue hit due to tax and fee changes

The city is expecting around $850,000 decrease in property tax revenue, more from other fee changes

‘Strong opposition’ from Peachland council to new work at Brenda Mines site

A Vancouver company is looking to do exploratory work

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen considers opening public washrooms

Facilities may open earlier than usual for farm workers and vulnerable populations

Most Read