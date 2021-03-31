The City of Penticton’s temporary permit expires April 1 at Victory Church. (Jesse Day - Western News)

The City of Penticton’s temporary permit expires April 1 at Victory Church. (Jesse Day - Western News)

City of Penticton estimates legal battle over shelter to cost $200-300k

A survey to assess community opinion on Victory Church shelter was added to the city’s special meeting agenda

If the City of Penticton opts to take legal action against the provincial government over the Victory Church homeless shelter it would cost them an estimated $200,000 to $300,000, according to a late item added to the city’s agenda for their special council meeting Wednesday (March 31).

Council will meet with city staff this evening to discuss their next steps regarding the shelter which has dominated local headlines of late.

The 42-bed shelter’s lease expires at midnight on March 31, but BC Housing will continue to operate it through the Penticton and District Society for Community Living despite the city twice denying BC Housing’s request to keep the shelter open longer than originally intended.

The province’s housing minister David Eby has said the province will use paramountcy powers to override the city’s decision and keep the shelter open.

Penticton city staff are recommending that council conduct a public opinion survey on the shelter before pursuing legal action.

If approved the survey would begin March 31 and end April 10.

Staff are recommending the city survey Penticton residents and businesses to provide unbiased information about the community’s opinion of recent decisions, as well as provide direction on some of the options being considered. The results of the survey will be provided to council to inform future decisions about the shelter.

The goal of the survey is to seek the community’s opinion on recent council decisions and direction on how to proceed.

The questions seek to understand the community’s agreement with council’s decision not to renew the shelter’s permit, the Provincial government’s decision to invoke paramountcy, moving forward with a legal challenge and inviting the Premier to intervene.

The survey also provides participants with an opportunity to provide context for their responses and to share their views on how they would like to see the situation resolved.

In question four of the survey, staff reveals how much they believe pursuing legal action against the province would cost the city.

“Council is considering whether or not to exercise its legal right to challenge the Province in the courts, with the goal of closing and/or relocating the shelter. This process could cost between $200,000 to $300,000. Do you agree or disagree with moving forward with a legal challenge?” reads question four.

If approved by council, staff would begin taking responses on the ten question survey immediately.

To view of a draft of the survey and staff’s entire report, scroll to the bottom of the city’s special council meeting agenda.

The special council meeting begins Wednesday at 4 p.m.

READ MORE: Permit for Victory Church homeless shelter expires today

READ MORE: Penticton council announces special meeting about Victory Church shelter


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Housing and Homelessness

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP seek owner of vintage coins seized near Salmon Arm
Next story
Lower Mainland pharmacists face ‘overwhelming’ demand for AstraZeneca shots

Just Posted

The Yellowstone to Yukon Conservation Initiative wants you to keep an eye out for wolverines when skiing in the backcountry, and send in a report to Wolverine Watch if you come across any tracks. (Photo via Wolverine Watch)
Watch out for wolverines when out back country touring

This time of year females are making dens in the snow

RCMP. (File)
Youth sent to Vancouver after serious Revelstoke car crash

The accident occured March 27

Voting opens March 18 and closes April 8 in the Best of Revelstoke Awards. (Revelstoke Review)
Vote in the Best of Revelstoke Awards!

Where is the best pizza? Best coffee? Best bike trail? Vote before April 8

An early ending to the 2020/2021 winter season at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. The resort closed March 31 (six days early) due to staff shortages from COVID-19 (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Mountain Resort ends season early due to staff shortages from COVID-19

The resort only had 6 days left

The Revelstoke Mountain Resort said they are experiencing a staff shortage due to COVID-19. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
COVID-19 closes Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Resort will be closed March 31

Williams Lake resident Hattie Deyo captured this photograph of a rare white moose, or spirit moose, during a drive in the Cariboo recently. (Hattie Deyo photo)
VIDEO: Rare white ‘spirit moose’ spotted in Cariboo

“It was pretty impactful,” she said. “And one in a million.”

Illegal dumping suspect vehicle. (BC Conservation Service)
Illegal dump found in Kelowna backcountry, authorities seeking answers

Those who recognize the suspect vehicle are asked to come forward

Interior Health issued a drug alert for Penticton March 31, 2021 warning of the pictured substance above which is methamphetamine containing fentanyl. (Interior Health photo)
Interior Health issues new drug alert for Penticton, warning of fentanyl in meth

There have been several overdoses per day recently in the city

Natalie West is ecstatic that her cat Mittens has back all five of her kittens, which were stolen from their home early Tuesday morning (March 30). The family has also temporarily adopted an additional five. (Photo: Jacques West)
Five newborn cats stolen from Abbotsford have been returned

Cat Mittens also becomes a mom to another 5 abandoned kittens

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix (right) and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provide updates on the COVID-19 situation in the legislature. (B.C. government)
B.C. hits record high of 1,013 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

As Easter weekend approaches, health officials discourage non-local travel during the holiday

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The RCMP seized coins in a Tappen traffic stop which they believe are stolen. (RCMP Image)
RCMP seek owner of vintage coins seized near Salmon Arm

The coins, found during a traffic stop, are believed to be stolen.

The City of Penticton’s temporary permit expires April 1 at Victory Church. (Jesse Day - Western News)
City of Penticton estimates legal battle over shelter to cost $200-300k

A survey to assess community opinion on Victory Church shelter was added to the city’s special meeting agenda

BC Place Stadium in a photo posted to cisc-icca.ca.
BC Place, Olympic Stadium officials express NFL game interest

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league has set its sights on playing in Canada as part of it expanding its regular season from 16 games to 17

Most Read