The City of Revelstoke is adding a full time staff member to work on social development, their current Social Development Coordinator is a part-time contractor. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

City of Revelstoke adding new full-time social development position

The current coordinator is a part-time contractor

The city has announced a new job in their Community Economic Development department, a staff position to support community services.

For the last 12 years, Jill Zacharias has been working as the social development coordinator for the city on a part time contract. As her contract comes to an end, city council has decided to create a full-time, permanent position instead.

The position is intended to help manage community development and work in collaboration with social serice agencies to support and improve the delivery of social services, said a news release from the city.

“I fully support this move that the City of Revelstoke is making,” said Zacharias.

The move from a precarious part-time contractor to a full time position is excellent and much needed, she added, saying that the social development portfolio has become increasingly complex in Revelstoke.

The criteria and responsibilities of the position are under review and an employee will be hired in fall 2020.

Zacharias said she has been encouraged to apply for the job.

READ MORE: Revelstoke prepares for first public hearing since pandemic

Ingrid Bron, director of community economic development commended Zacharias on her years of service.

“She has developed a deep understanding of the community needs, successfully accessed grant funding, and worked in collaboration with local agencies and community groups to address gaps in service delivery,” Bron said in a news release.

Zacharias was involved with assessing housing needs, developing the living wage criteria and establishing the Youth Advisory Committee, the Senior’s Volunteer Coordinator Steering Committee, the Child and Youth Mental Health and Substance Use Collaborative, the Welcome Week program, the revelstokelife.ca website as well as the Working Group on Poverty Redcution.

“Jill’s hard work and unfailing advocacy has had a direct impact on our community’s robust and high quality social services,” said Mayor Gary Sulz. “Staff and Council would like to thank Jill for her high level of commitment to the city and for supporting the development of a strong social services sector that the community has come to expect and depend on.”

Though Zacharias’ contract is up and she isn’t yet sure if she will be applying for the new position, she said this change is proof that the city is taking social sustainability seriously.

And, keeping the new position on the Community Economic Development team will mean that her work on community development with a social focus will continue.

A job posting will be shared with the community in the coming months.

 

