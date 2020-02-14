Revelstoke City Hall. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

City of Revelstoke and union reach agreement

Workers will see a 2% raise each year for the next four years

City union workers and the City of Revelstoke have reached a five year agreement.

Tentatively reached last week, CUPE 363 and the city have ratified and accepted the terms of the agreement.

“CUPE 363 members are proud to serve Revelstoke. We are pleased to have reached this agreement that will let us continue providing quality public services to our neighbours and community,” said Jesse Adam, president of CUPE 363, in a news release.

This agreement comes nearly three weeks after the union members voted to strike. They had not had an agreement with the city since it expired in 2018.

READ MORE: Updated: City of Revelstoke workers vote to strike

In addition to improved benefits, wage increases outline in the settlement are:

  1. Jan. 1, 2019: 2.5 per cent
  2. Jan. 1, 2020: 2 per cent
  3. Jan. 1, 2021: 2 per cent
  4. Jan. 1, 2022: 2 per cent
  5. Jan. 1, 2023: 2 per cent

According to a news release from the city, the terms of the agreement are comparable to other municipalities throughout the province.

CUPE 363 represents approximately 115 workers in Public Works and working in various municipal facilities including City Hall, the RCMP, Park, and the public works administrative offices.

“I am happy we were able to reach an agreement which is reasonable and fair for everyone,” said Dawn Low, CAO, in a news release. “The city values its employees and I believe this agreement directly reflects that.”

 

Workers will see a 2% raise each year for the next four years

