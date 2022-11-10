City of Revelstoke announce additional pay increase for city union workers

CUPE 363 workers will get an additional pay increase on Jan. 1, 2023

The City of Revelstoke has announced that CUPE 363 members working for the City will receive an additional pay increase in order to ‘retain’ and ‘attract’ employees.

CUPE 363 employees will receive an additional 2 per cent pay increase, on top of the 2 per cent increase as outlined in the already established Collective Agreement, for a total 4 per cent increase as of Jan. 1, 2023 to help ‘address the cost-of- living increase’ in the community.

“We listened to our staff, thought hard about what we wanted to do, and decided we want to lead,” said Revelstoke Mayor Gary Sulz in a press release.

City union workers and the City of Revelstoke reached a five-year agreement back in 2020, seeing them get an approximate 2 per cent wage increase per year for five fears between 2019 and 2023.

“CUPE 363 members, like all Revelstoke residents, are feeling the pressure of inflation and facing affordability challenges. We are pleased that the City and Council recognize the need to address those affordability challenges and that they value the work our members provide to residents and businesses in our community,” says CUPE Local 363 President Leanne Wiggins in a press release.

This additional 2 per cent pay increase was proposed to and accepted by the previous city council.

CUPE 363 represents a variety of municipal services in Revelstoke including snow removal, road maintenance, parks and recreation, arena and aquatics centre staff, sewer and water, garbage collection, and administrative services.

