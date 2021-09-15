City of Revelstoke announces new chief administrative officer

James Thackray comes to Revelstoke with 25 years of experience

After an uncertain couple of weeks, the city of Revelstoke has announced a new chief administrative officer.

James Thackray, Revelstoke’s new CAO, is a civil servant with 25 years of municipal experience and has an extensive background as a CAO with a proven track record of strong leadership.

“I am thrilled and humbled to be selected as CAO. Council and Administration have worked hard and achieved many successes. I am excited about the community and look forward to working with the whole team” said Thackray, in a news release.

Thackray, from B.C., is passionate about local government has experience in creating a strong corporate culture at the municipal level.

Some of Thackray’s accomplishments include:

The development of a long-term Financial Plan policy framework

Successful carbon neutral initiatives

Implementing effective metrics to align master plans and organizational capacity

Successful leadership towards recovery during one of Canada’s largest natural disasters (2013 High River Flood Recovery Program)

“The city is excited to begin working with Mr. Thackray and is confident that his extensive experience and proven track record will be of great benefit to the citizens of Revelstoke. His enthusiasm to begin his new role with the city is evident and he will be a great addition to our community,” said Mayor Gary Sulz.

Thackray will start his role as chief administrative officer on or around Oct. 4, 2021.

