City of Revelstoke announces planned water outage

Residents in the Second Street West area will be affected

A portion of Revelstoke will be without water for a portion of Friday, Nov. 12 due to a planned water outage.

The City of Revelstoke has announced the outage for a portion of Second Street West between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The area affected is between Pearson St. and Rokeby Ave.

The disruption of water will be to tie in a water line in the area.

The city is asking residents to fill a container with water before 8:30 a.m. the day of, and to run water for 20-30 minutes when service has returned to clear the line.

A map of the affected area. Houses highlighted in red will be affected by outage. (City of Revelstoke)

READ MORE: Revelstoke City Council stalls proposed vacation rental regulations

READ MORE: Radon information session coming up for Revelstoke residents

Sign up for the Revelstoke Review’s daily newsletter.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CommunityRevelstokeWater