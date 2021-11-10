City of Revelstoke announces planned water outage

A portion of Revelstoke will be without water for a portion of Friday, Nov. 12 due to a planned water outage.
The City of Revelstoke has announced the outage for a portion of Second Street West between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The area affected is between Pearson St. and Rokeby Ave.
The disruption of water will be to tie in a water line in the area.
The city is asking residents to fill a container with water before 8:30 a.m. the day of, and to run water for 20-30 minutes when service has returned to clear the line.
