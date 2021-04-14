The city has decided to apply to have the Jordan River area withdrawn from Crown Land disposition, which would put the decision on how the land is used and protected in the hands of the city. (File photo)

The city has decided to apply to have the Jordan River area withdrawn from Crown Land disposition, which would put the decision on how the land is used and protected in the hands of the city. (File photo)

City of Revelstoke applying to withdraw Jordan River from Crown Land

At the moment the province has control over what is developed in the area

The city is applying to the province to halt future Crown Land applications in the Jordan River area.

A Section 17 Conditional Withdrawal, under the Crown Land Act, could see the land protected from development with decision making power shifted to the city from the province.

READ MORE: Revelstoke councillor demands update on protection of the Jordan River

Marianne Wade, director of development services for the city, said a Section 17 withdrawal would allow the city to create proper zoning and plans to best suit the area.

She anticipates the province will take around three months to process the application and said she would make it a priority to have the document submitted as soon as possible.

The other options, such as applying for a Community License of Occupation or an alternate trail alignment would be a longer approval process, Wade reported.

Councillor Tim Palmer, who originally moved to have this report created, wanted further action by staff and council, suggesting that council make a first and second reading on rezoning the area to P1 (Park) at the next council meeting.

Although a rezoning would not prevent the province from doing what they wanted with the land, Palmer said he believes rezoning would be a strong political statement to the province that protecting this land is a priority for our community.

In the city’s zoning bylaw, P1 does not allow gravel pits, whereas, the current zoning, RR60, does.

However, Wade said she didn’t believe that rezoning the land would dissuade the province, as they have final say on what is and isn’t allowed on Crown Land, and that staff’s time was better used on completing tasks at hand, such as the Short Term rental report, as well as the application for the Section 17 withdrawal.

A tie-vote on the motion to rezone meant it was defeated, with Palmer, Jackie Rhind and Michael Brooks-Hill in favour and Nicole Cherlet, Rob Elliott and Gary Sulz opposed.

Protecting the Jordan River area became a community priority in 2019 after an application was made to build a gravel pit near Westside Rd.

READ MORE: ‘This river is a treasure’-Revelstoke resident opposes gravel pit proposal near Jordan River

Despite public outcry and a letter opposing the application from the city, the province issued a temporary license to occupy and investigate a portion of the land for a gravel pit near the Jordan River. The license expires this December.

However, there are now two new gravel pit applications currently under review by the province for the Westside Rd. area, one across the road from the area hosting the Jordan River trail and the other at the bottom of Boulder Mountain, up the Jordan Forest Service Rd. Both were submitted by Terus Construction Ltd. The public can comment online on both proposals.

READ MORE:Backlash continues as proposed gravel pit near Revelstoke granted temporary licence

Last year, city council voted to prioritize creating the Columbia Park and Westside neighbourhood plan as part of the ongoing Official Community Plan update, in hopes of addressing concerns about the Jordan River area. However, the update process has not yet moved past the first neighbourhood, Johnson Heights.

Council also voted to support an application made by the Alpine Club of Canada to improvement and maintain the Jordan River trail, however, the province denied that request as much of the trail is in a sensitive riparian area.

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Health Canada releases guidelines for reducing COVID-19 transmission at home
Next story
Local input sought to shape future of mountain national parks

Just Posted

Twin falls in Yoho National Park. Yoho is one of the mountain parks whose draft management plan is now available for review. (Claire Palmer photo)
Local input sought to shape future of mountain national parks

Banff, Yoho, Kootenay, Mount Revelstoke and Glacier national parks are amongst those seeking input

The city has decided to apply to have the Jordan River area withdrawn from Crown Land disposition, which would put the decision on how the land is used and protected in the hands of the city. (File photo)
City of Revelstoke applying to withdraw Jordan River from Crown Land

At the moment the province has control over what is developed in the area

(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)
Morning Start: Abraham Lincoln’s bodyguard left his post to grab a drink

Your morning start for Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Titanic was the largest and most luxurious ship in the world. Photo provided and colourized by Jiri Ferdinand.
QUIZ: How much do you know about the world’s most famous shipwreck?

Titanic sank 109 years ago today, after hitting an iceberg

In a feature article published April 10, 2021 in The Times of London, ‘headlined British Columbia has what it takes to rival Napa Valley,’ the valley is praised extensively for its natural beauty and wine. (File photo)
From the U.K. with love: Okanagan wine, scenery receives international praise

The Times of London newspaper recently featured the valley in a wine and travel piece

Arlene Howe holds up a picture of her son, Steven, at a memorial event for drug overdose victims and their families at Kelowna’s Rotary Beach Park on April 14. Steven died of an overdose at the age of 32 on Jan. 31, 2015. (Aaron Hemens - Kelowna Capital News) Moms Stop the Harm members placed crosses Wednesday morning, April 14, on Rotary Beach in memory of children lost to drug overdoses. (Aaron Hemens - Capital News)
Kelowna mothers remember children lost to the opioid crisis

It has been five years since illicit drug deaths was announced a public health emergency

A still from the video taken of a violent arrest on May 30, 2020 in downtown Kelowna. (File)
Kelowna Mountie charged with assault for caught-on-camera violent arrest

Const. Siggy Pietrzak was filmed punching a suspected impaired driver at least 10 times during an arrest

Missy MacKintosh, founder of MisMacK Clean Cosmetics, smiles broadly beneath her mask as she is thrilled to have opened her new storefront location at 231 Alexander St. in Salmon Arm on April 10, 2021. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Downtown Salmon Arm store ‘a dream come true’ for clean cosmetics owner

Missy MacKintosh’s MisMack Clean Cosmetics moves from home basement to storefront

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Pexels photo)
Okanagan film boom owes to industry’s strong pandemic response: Sandhu

Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu lauded the local film industry’s adaptation to the pandemic

A member of the Oliver Fire Department works on the wildfire near the Cottages at Osoyoos Lake on Tuesday night. The fire is believed to have been caused by a human. (Oliver Fire Department Facebook)
UPDATE: Osoyoos wildfire believed to be human-caused

The Oliver Fire department also responded to another fire along the hike and bike trail on Saturday

(Amandalina Letterio - Capital News)
Kelowna demonstrators show support for Vancouver Island logging activists

Two Kelowna men stood atop a pedestrian bridge on Harvey Avenue to raise awareness about old-growth forests

desert hills estate winery grapes
Osoyoos winery back in business after clean bill of health

Desert Hills chose to temporarily close after a close contact tested positive for COVID

A screenshot from a Nuu-chah-nulth healing song and performance created in collaboration between Hjalmer Wenstob and Timmy Masso. (Screenshot from YouTube)
WATCH: Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation brothers produce COVID-19 healing song

Hjalmer Wenstob and Timmy Masso share dance and inspiration.

Most Read