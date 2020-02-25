City of Revelstoke approves allocations of RMI funding for tourism projects and events

They allocated almost $290,000 in funding

The Revelstoke Arts Council received funding for LUNA again this year. From last year: Giant Kaleidoscopes by Corina Patrauchuk. An infinity of patterns through the prism of your favourite toy. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)

The City of Revelstoke has allocated almost $290,000 in Resort Municipality Initiative funds to projects related to tourism.

The funds are provided from the province and the agreement requires that they be used for capital projects or to support festivals and events.

This year there were 19 applications and 11 were approved at this time. Ingrid Brohn, director of economic development for the city, said that if the city receives more funds the other projects will be revisited.

The Revelstoke Arts Council has been allocated $60,000 for LUNA, as well as $45,000 for Art Alleries, $35,000 for Summer Street Fest and $16,800 for capital upgrades for live music.

With $35,000, the Alpine Club of Canada will upgrading the Mt. Begbie trail and campground.

The Climber’s Access Society received $10,500 for completion of upgrades to Waterworld site.

A roofing upgrade to the Revelstoke Railway Museum will be completed with $37,145.

The Revelstoke Paddlesport Association will be hosting the Revelstoke Paddlesport Challenge with $5,500.

The Revelstoke Skating Club was awarded $9,927 to host the Skate Canada Competition next season.

Phase 1 of the Ambassador Program will be implemented by the Chamber of Commerce with $30,000.

Lastly, the Arts & Culture Working Group received $2,595 for events infrastructure.

Applications that may be revisited in the future include:

BC Interior Forestry Museum for the Timber Days Friday Night Kick Off Event and for the Completion of Stage 2 of the Riverside Forest Walk

Revelstoke Bear Aware Society for an educational bear structure to be completed for LUNA and become a permanent fixture

Revelstoke Local Food Initiative for a Taste of Revelstoke event

Revelstoke Museum & Archives for a screening of the film Washed Away

Revelstoke Rotary Club for Oktoberfest

Revelstoke Visual Arts Society for building and emergency equipment update

Revy Riders Dirtbike Club for repairs to Deadman’s Creek

