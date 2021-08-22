City of Revelstoke assures that community banner program will continue

Concerns were raised after last years banners were replaced earlier than usual

After an outpour of ire on social media, the City of Revelstoke’s Parks, Recreation and Culture department released a statement on the changeover of the banners.

According to the release on the department’s Facebook account, this year’s banners were taken down early as the city is replacing the hardware and the old banners are too small for the new hanging mechanisms. The banners were painted during the annual program.

“We recognize the importance of the community banner program and want to assure you that moving forward the community banner program will continue and will complement the new Revelstoke banners as part of the city’s overall wayfinding strategy.”

The city continued to say that the community banners remain their priority, however, over the last few years there haven’t been enough participants in the program.

“We are not anticipating that the new Revelstoke banners will take spots away from the banner program,” the statement said. “If the community banner program were to exceed the number of available spots, we would remove the Revelstoke banners to accomodate.”

Details of the 2022 Banner Program will be released alongside the upcoming Fall 2021 Leisure guide.

For more information about the banner program contact the department at 250-837-9551 or via email to prc@revelstoke.ca.

