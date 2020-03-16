City of Revelstoke closes public spaces over COVID-19 concerns

Services will be available via email or phone but offices will be closed to the public

The City of Revelstoke has closed the Community Centre due to COVID-19 concerns.

In a video message recorded and released March 16, Mayor Gary Sulz said that city operations will continue but the offices will be closed to the public. City staff will be available via phone and email.

Though the Community Centre is closed, day camps will continue as planned for the time being.

“Because it is important for us to support the needs of our working parents,” Sulz said.

Though City Hall will be closed, payments will be accepted online and the planning department is working on implementing online services to continue working with developers through the shut down.

The Visitor Information Center will be limited to telephone and email services.

The Revelstoke Museum and Archives will be temporarily closed.

This announcement comes after a provincial announcement this morning restricting all gatherings to less than 50 people.

