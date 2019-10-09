City of Revelstoke collecting feedback on OCP vision statement

City staff will be collecting feedback on the Official Community Plan (OCP) vision statement in the coming weeks.

At their meeting on Oct. 8, city council approved the engagement process, which will cost around $30,000. The money will come from the budget that was set aside for the OCP update in last year’s budgeting process.

“The vision statement is the lynch pin and this council wants to get that right and really make it happen as much as we possibly can,” said councillor Steven Cross, at the meeting, echoing sentiments from councillor Rob Elliott. “If we have to spend a little money to make sure we’ve got the vision right, I can support that even though it is a little frustrating.”

During the engagement process, city staff will be asking:

What do you value about Revelstoke today? What needs to change? When you think about your hopes and dreams for Revelstoke 10 years from now, what three words would you use to describe them? How can you help make that happen?

The OCP was last updated in 2009. At the time, it had a 20 year life cycle, however, given the changes in Revelstoke during the last 10 years council, felt an update was needed.

At the moment, the OCP from 2009 guides all policies, land use designations and other decisions and bylaws proposed by city staff. Once the plan is amended and adopted, all future works, plans and regulations made will have to adhere to the new plan, though there is an amendment process for case by case non-compliance.

The city outlined the three objectives of the OCP vision process:

Inform community members and the public about the OCP Vision Check In process and how they can participate. Collaborate with stakeholder groups and the public using an appreciative inquiry approach to understand current community values related to the existing OCP vision. Consult with stakeholder groups and the public on the options developed as a result of their input under Objective 2.

City council will consider public feedback for adoption by March 2020.

Once the vision has been reviewed and potentially amended, city staff will begin the process of reviewing the OCP policies to ensure they align with the vision.

The current OCP vision statement reads:

“Revelstoke will be a leader in achieving a sustainable community by balancing environmental, social and economic values within a local, regional and global context.

Building on its rich heritage and natural beauty this historic mountain community will pursue quality and excellence. Revelstoke is seen as vibrant, healthy, clean, hospitable, resilient and forward thinking. It will be committed to exercising its rights with respect to decisions affecting the North Columbia Mountain region.

Community priorities include: Opportunities for youth; economic growth and stability; environmental citizenship; personal safety and security; a responsible and caring social support system; a first-class education system and local access to lifelong learning; spiritual and cultural values, and diverse forms of recreation.

All residents and visitors shall have access to the opportunities afforded by this community.”

