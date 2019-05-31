City of Revelstoke communication survey results in and strategic plan on the way

The City of Revelstoke has the results from the communication survey. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

The City of Revelstoke polled staff, stakeholders and residents about their communications and engagement preferences, and on how to improve the City’s communications last month.

The results from the survey are in and will inform a draft 2019-2022 Strategic Communication and Engagement Plan, said a news release from the city.

The plan will consider council’s Strategic Plan as a foundation for communication and engagement over the next three years.

Barb Floden of The Flow Communication Group Inc., the consultant hired to aid in the review process, conducted stakeholder workshops with the Chamber of Commerce, Community Futures, SeeRevelstoke and the Revelstoke Accommodation Association.

READ MORE: City of Revelstoke wants public feedback on wayfinding project

Additional interviews were held with local media, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, City of Revelstoke staff, Parks Canada and the communications coordinator for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

In addition to stakeholder engagements, a public survey that included 29 questions ranging from communication preferences (what newspapers do you read), what information you want to know more about from the city and demographic information was released.

There were nine open ended comment areas where respondents could add their own information or observations.

In total 322 surveys were completed. Detailed survey results are under Revelstoke Spotlights on the City’s homepage.

The Strategic Communication and Engagement Plan will outline the who, what, how and when for communications and engagement between the City of Revelstoke and citizens, business owners, stakeholders, and staff, and to improve opportunities for citizens to provide meaningful feedback on plans, services and programs.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.