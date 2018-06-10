City of Revelstoke contractor tackles list of building inspections

The City of Revelstoke has contracted Outwest Building Inspection Consultants to do building inspections while the city continues the recruitment and hiring process.

The City of Revelstoke has contracted Outwest Building Inspection Consultants to do building inspections while the city continues the recruitment and hiring process.

According to their most recent Development Services Update, building inspections services are available five days per week.

During the week of June 4, there were 16 building inspections including several complex home inspections.

Building permit reviews were lower than expected that week due to prioritization of inspecting active construction.

Readjustment of priorities are planned for this week.

Additional plan reviews with a second building inspector are scheduled for the coming weeks, which will assist in reducing the black log of permit issuance, as both plans reviews and building inspections will occur.

The city will be prioritizing new home construction and major renovations permits that are waiting for review.

In the meantime the city encourages contractors to contact Development services to book required inspections. They are also reminded not to cover construction work as all construction must be inspected by a designated city official.