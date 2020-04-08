City of Revelstoke denied $9M grant to replace arena roof

City council proposed funding the project through borrowed funds earlier this year

The City of Revelstoke will be looking at other funding options for replacing the arena roof after their application for funds was denied.

City staff applied for a $9 million grant from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program in January of 2019.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Revelstoke city council approves arena roof grant application

During budget deliberations earlier this year, replacing the arena roof was added to the budget, despite not knowing the results of the grant application.

Without the grant money, the city will have to borrow $7 million for the project, however, given the price tag, an alternative approval process will be required-either a referendum or a collection of signatures.

If the community agrees that borrowing money is the best option, the city would have a debt repayment of approximately $344,000 a year beginning in 2022 and continuing to 2051, said Tania McCabe, director of finance for the city, in a report to council, in January of 2020.

READ MORE: Revelstoke City Council proposes borrowing money to fund new arena roof

If approved, it’s likely the project wouldn’t happen until 2021 or 2022 with the planning and tender process.

Laurie Donato, director of parks, recreation and culture for the city, said, in January, that she couldn’t assure council the roof will hold up until then, but she added city staff are doing their due diligence by managing snow and getting a yearly inspection.

“As long as we have a plan to move forward with the replacement, that is the best that we can do,” she said at a special council meeting in January.

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

budget

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. secures motel, hotel rooms for COVID-19 shelter space

Just Posted

Coming together to Do Some Good

The Kelowna Capital News and Lake Country Calendar join a local tech company to support community causes

City of Revelstoke denied $9M grant to replace arena roof

City council proposed funding the project through borrowed funds earlier this year

Revelstoke Community Response Network delivers groceries for first time

The network is set up to help those in need

Revelstoke’s snow removal so far this year cost $1.3M

Roughly 440 cm of snow fell this winter

Bus rider who travelled to Golden tests positive for COVID-19

The passenger travelled from Calgary to Golden on March 15

WATCH: Salmon Arm artist hosts virtual art show amid COVID-19

Roxi Hermsen’s show “Into the Cosmos” is a tribute to her father Bill Sim

COVID-19: B.C. man charged after allegedly coughing on Mounties during arrest

The 24-year-old man is facing a number of charges

B.C. secures motel, hotel rooms for COVID-19 shelter space

Community centres, rooms reserved for pandemic self-isolation

Sanders drops 2020 bid, leaving Biden as likely nominee

Sanders plans to talk to his supporters later Wednesday

Former North Okanagan councillor fondly remembered

Ben Winters served on village council from 2005-11

B.C. faith leaders, Horgan discuss need for virtual religious ceremonies

Leaders were open to providing other ways to celebrate during the pandemic

Emergency COVID-19 funding now available for children with special needs

Funding to be used to help support families through uncertain times of pandemic

Canadian country star Jess Moskaluke to headline Penticton Peach Festival’s country night

Multi-award winning country artist will perform on the Peters Bros. main stage in Okanagan Lake Park

Revenue dip needed to qualify for wage subsidy drops to 15% in March: Trudeau

Wage subsidy would over 75% of each employee’s salary for qualifying businesses

Most Read