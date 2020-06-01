City of Revelstoke expects to stay on budget with $1.5 million roadworks project

Pavement, deep utility maintenance and sidewalks are in the plan for the Lowertown area

A Revelstoke road maintenance and utility upgrade project worth $1.5 million was awarded to Jake-Jay Construction.

The project, which will include parking and sidewalk improvements near Okanagan College and the new splash park, was identified in the city’s Pavement Management Plan as high priority.

In the city’s 2020-2024 budget, $1.5 million was set aside for the project. With the bid coming in at $1.37 million, there is room for additional consultant costs as well as a contingency.

READ MORE: City hall refurbishment comes in nearly $500,000 over budget

“Jake-Jay Construction Ltd. provided a robust work plan, aggressive schedule, identified potential cost savings (to be determined through the actual construction sequencing), a detailed detour plan promoting safety and movement of vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists, and communication program to keep the community and visitors informed,” reads the staff report.

The project is set to be complete by early September.

Proposed sub contractors in Revelstoke include Instant Green Hydroseeding, Zone Traffic Control, Canyon Industrial Electrical Services and Valley Blacktop.

The project will include roadworks, removal and replacement of water pipe, sanitary sewer pipe, storm drain pipes, electrical and communications ducts, new lighting and signage.

@JDoll_Revy

jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Construction