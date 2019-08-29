City of Revelstoke hands out Resort Municipality Initiative funding

Money for the Revelstoke Cycling Association deferred due to ministry investigation

The City of Revelstoke approved more than $250,000 in funding for community groups from the Resort Municipality Initiative funds.

On the list to receive $30,000 was the Revelstoke Cycle Association, for trail maintenance. However, council amended the motion to defer the payment due to councillor Cody Younker’s concerns that the association’s new Sunnyside Trails are allegedly under investigation by the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources.

Black Press reached out to the ministry, who confirmed that compliance and enforcement officers conducted an investigation of the Sunnyside Trails. While the investigation found non-compliance, the investigator determined that enforcement action was not warranted.

The committee who makes the funding decisions will discuss the funding application again once they have more information.

Black Press has requested more information on what the non-compliance concerned.

Other projects funded this year include a vehicle for Tourism Revelstoke’s mobile roaming visitor services.

Younker said that the centre currently uses a tent at the summit of Mt. Revelstoke for visitor outreach.

“We are getting to that level that we need to be selling ourselves better,” he said.

However, the $80,000 for the vehicle is dependent upon an agreement with the Revelstoke Accommodation Association to pay for maintenance and marketing for the vehicle.

Timber Days and the BC Interior Forestry Museum Society’s upcoming event Woodstoke also received funding for their events in the amounts of $5,000 and $3,000 respectively.

The museum will also receive $20,500 over two years for Stage 2 of construction of their Riverside Forest Walk, with the condition that matching funds be acquired.

The Revelstoke Arts Council is receiving funds for cultural programming, Luna Nocturnal Art & Wonder, Streetfest and Art Alleries.

The Revelstoke Climbers Access Society is receiving $8,000 for parking development at Waterworld.

The Revelstoke Museum & Archives will be receiving $10,000 for an exhibition enhancement project and the Visual Arts Gallery will be receiving $40,000 for building repair and aesthetic upgrades.

