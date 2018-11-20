City of Revelstoke hires new Development Services director

The city has hired a new Director of Development Services.

Marianne Wade will start leading the department on Jan. 7, 2019.

Wade has a Bachelor of Arts in Urban Studies and Geography from the University of Winnipeg and has studied Housing Policy and Community Development at the School of Community and Regional Planning at UBC.

She brings with her diverse experience in both the public and private sectors in the fields of land use planning, housing and resort development. Wade’s extensive public and private sector experience in mountain resort communities makes her an ideal fit for the role.

“I am looking forward to Marianne bringing her creative and collaborative approach to community planning issues and solutions to Revelstoke,” said CAO Allan Chabot. “Her experience in the private and public sectors, including a term as municipal councilor in Whistler, will serve the community and development sectors well”.

Mayor Gary Sulz, said “We are very pleased to have Marianne join the City’s Management Team, her leadership and vast experience will be a welcome addition to the Development Services Department now and into the future”.

Wade said “Spending years exploring and working in the B.C. Mountain communities, I have always had a soft spot for Revelstoke’s history and natural beauty. The city is at an exciting place in its development and I am looking forward to engaging with the community on the current issues before us. Through collaboration we can create plans to guide the future while retaining the soul of Revelstoke. Thank you for the opportunity to join the management team, administration and the community”.

Wade formally begins her employment on Jan. 7 and is expected to spend some time familiarizing herself in the Development Services department throughout December.