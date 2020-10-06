City of Revelstoke hires new fire chief

Steven DeRousie was the fire chief in Fort St. James prior to taking the same position for Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services, starting Oct. 5, 2020. (Black Press file photo/DeRousie)

The city has hired a new fire chief.

Steven DeRousie will be taking over from interim fire chief Dave Mohn, who has been in the position since the spring.

DeRousie has 25 years experience. He has worked extensively in department administration and planning, structural firefighting and budget development and management.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services douses two fires Sept. 1

His most recent post was in Fort St. James as fire chief since 2017. He was stationed in Mayne Island near Victoria prior to that.

“I am truly excited to come to Revelstoke and for the opportunity to fulfill the position of fire chief,” said DeRousie in a news release. “I am looking forward to working with the career and volunteer firefighters in serving the community, learning all about Revelstoke, and meeting many new friends. This is a great privilege that only a few will have in their lifetime and I feel lucky to have been selected.”

DeRousie started on Oct. 5.

“I am thrilled to see this important leadership position filled permanently for the city,” said Mayor Gary Sulz. “Steven comes with both an impressive and thorough background in firefighting that will prove advantageous to this department.”

Mohn continues with Revelstoke Fire Rescue Service as the training officer/assistant chief, which includes being the emergency program coordinator for the city.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firefighters