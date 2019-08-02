A bike rack on Mackenzie Ave and First Street. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

City of Revelstoke increases bike parking in the community

There are 150 bike slots in the downtown core, Community Centre and playgrounds

The City of Revelstoke is committed to making cycling an attractive and safe experience for residents and visitors of the community. We are excited to announce the expansion of the bicycle parking initiative throughout the downtown core.

The implementation of bicycle facilities, including bicycle parking, can play a key role in promoting bicycle use as a means of achieving broader livability and sustainability goals, both of which are specified in council’s 2019 Strategic Priorities: Livability – to aspire to a high quality of life and a desirable and livable city for citizens and visitors and sustainability – to steward development in Revelstoke to satisfy the needs of the present without adversely affecting the ability of future generations to satisfy their needs.

Since 2018, additional bike parking slots were installed in the following four locations:

• Second Street at Mackenzie Avenue (16

slots);

• Grizzly Plaza at First Street and Mackenzie

Avenue (16 slots);

• First Street and Connaught Avenue (8 slots);

and

• 200 block of First Street East (16 slots).

Some of these bike parking areas had no affect on vehicle parking while others utilized existing parking spaces. In order to make up for the parking spaces removed to accommodate the bike parking, the City will be changing the configuration of the parking in the First Street public parking lot to add an additional 3 individual parking spots.

Bicycle parking is required for all cyclists,regardless of whether they are commuting to work or school, going shopping or running errands, or enjoying a recreational outing. The City of Revelstoke is proud to have a combination of individual and grouped bike racks with 150 bike slots available in the downtowncore (Garden Avenue to Macarthur Avenue between Victoria Road and Third Street), as well as at the Community Centre and City of Revelstoke owned playgrounds.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Coastal GasLink stops work on section of pipeline route

Just Posted

Impaired driving, drug violations, vehicle theft higher in Revelstoke compared to province

While Revelstoke has less crime overall compared to the rest of B.C, some incidents are common

City of Revelstoke increases bike parking in the community

There are 150 bike slots in the downtown core, Community Centre and playgrounds

Okanagan taps into hoppy IPA scene

In celebration of National IPA Day, we spoke with some of the best craft breweries

Revelstoke roads and weather: sun and cloud

High 29 degrees

Indie rock band Western Jaguar to play at Last Drop

The show is Aug 9 and admission is free

Fashion Fridays: Simply Beautiful Editor Box

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Coastal GasLink stops work on section of pipeline route

Internal audit reveals clearing took place without valid archaeological impact assessments in place

Two B.C. ministries provoke most complaints, says ombudsperson’s report

Jay Chalke says too often, vulnerable people don’t get the benefits or services they need

Yoho National Park gets etiquette signs to help international tourists use outhouses

The signs ask users to sit rather than stand on toilet seats

Police watchdog concludes Okanagan jail cell incident investigation

IIO says woman responsible for own medical distress; credits guards, RCMP for saving her life

Kelowna drivers set to raid new speed cameras

The obvious parody event is taking jabs at both the cameras and the Area 51 raid of a similar name

Former West Kelowna teacher arrested again

Ryan Furman was charged with child luring, sexual exploitation and sexual assault

‘Irresponsible’ people keeping raptors as pets in Okanagan and Shuswap

Three cases of people keeping birds of prey as pets documented

Police probe death threats targeting B.C. mayor, council

The threats were written in graffiti on large boards early Wednesday

Most Read