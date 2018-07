The City of Revelstoke has banned all fires until further notice, starting July 26 at noon. (Stock photo)

Effective noon tomorrow (July 26) and until further notice, all Special Occasion Fires are banned in the City of Revelstoke.

Special occasion fires include private yard fires as well as campsite/pit fires.

The fire hazard rating for Revelstoke and surrounding area is currently classified as extreme danger with hot and dry weather forecast.

To report a violation of the fire ban, call Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services at 250-837-2884.