Revelstokians have until May 17, 2019 to provide feedback. A paper survey is also available at City Hall. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

City of Revelstoke launches survey on communication

The results will be incorporated into the upcoming communication strategy

The City of Revelstoke has launched a survey to gather feedback for their new communication and engagement plan.

They want to know what Revelstoke locals want to hear about from City Hall, and how best to deliver that information.

“Clear and effective communication and engagement is a top priority,” said Mayor Gary Sulz. “We hope residents and business owners take the time to tell us what’s important to them through this survey.”

READ MORE: Revelstoke 2019 property tax increase of 4.5 per cent approved

The communication and engagement survey takes less than 10 minutes. The results of the survey will be used to develop a new communications and engagement plan, provide the City of Revelstoke with information on how to improve how they communicate, and set a benchmark for future evaluations.

The survey closes May 17, 2019. Results of the survey will be shared later this spring. Printed copies of the survey are also available at City Hall.

In one of the early drafts of the 2019 budget, city staff had asked to have $100,000 added to the budget to hire a communications officer for the city. However, city council did not approve that ask instead dedicating 50 per cent of that money to bylaw enforcement for a new position and the other 50 per cent to Corporate Administration to implement the communication strategy that is being created.

This survey is part of the process to create that strategy.

 

Immunization rates in Revelstoke substantially below provincial average

Rates are on the decline across the country

Portion of Highway 1 to be resurfaced east of Revelstoke this summer

Highway 1 will be resurfaced between Revelstoke Park East Gate and Glacier…

Revelstoke roads and weather: sunny

High 13 degrees

High 13 degrees

Kinbasket Reservoir near record low levels last week

Earlier this month the Kinbasket Reservoir reached a low point of 714…

Revelstoke Community Choir’s spring show coming up on Sunday

Join the choir and special guests on April 28 at the United Church

Okanagan city caps downtown cannabis retail applications

Four currently approved, two more coming, moratorium in place, reviewed after 12 months

Vancouver man, 19, charged in human trafficking case involving teen girl

The 16-year-old girl was reported missing and later discovered in Vancouver

Helevorn comes to Kelowna on first Canadian tour

The Spaniards will bring their brand of doom metal to Kelowna May 11

Summerland auxiliary raised $1M for hospital tower

Funds came from sales at Summerland Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Shop

Eagle’s nest receives reno after Chase grass fire

BC Hydro used to dealing with osprey nests, not so much with bald eagles

After two failed pregnancies, B.C. couple expecting identical girl triplets

Pregnancies of this type are incredibly rare

Amber alert issued for 5-year-old Ontario boy

Ethan Montes is believed to be in the company of his mother, 47-year-old Juliet Mohammed

One day cat cafe comes to Lake Country

The Lake Country Art Gallery will host the adoption event

