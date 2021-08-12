City of Revelstoke proposing minor amendments to the Official Community Plan

Meanwhile the overhaul and creation of a new community plan continues

Revelstoke council is tidying up the Official Community Plan by removing outdated and unused items in a series of amendments that will make the document easier to use.

“We are trying to clean these up so that we can still move forward in our daily workload and applications to meet council’s objectives and the community goals,” said Marianne Wade, director of development services for the City of Revelstoke.

First reading was passed Aug. 10, but city staff assured these amendments are minor in nature and don’t change the premise of the current OCP but rather improve navigation of the document making it easier to use.

Noticeable changes include removing the density table, unifying development bylaws, aligning regulations for development in floodplains with the province, restructuring permits in development permit areas, updating maps and adding a vision statement to the OCP.

READ MORE: City Council approves new vision statement for Official Community Plan

Staff said they will be taking the document to the Advisory Planning Commission, the Economic Development Commission and then to the public for comment and questions via the city’s Talk Revelstoke website.

If passed, a public hearing will be called.

Changes can be made until third reading is passed. Then, the document will go to the Ministry of Municipal Affairs for approval before being adopted by council.

While changes are underway, a comprehensive review of the OCP will continue.

City staff said the first draft of the major update will likely be brought to council in 2022.

Sign up for the Revelstoke Review’s daily newsletter.

@JDoll_Revy

jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City CouncilRevelstoke