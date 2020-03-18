The City of Revelstoke is moving to essential services only due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

City of Revelstoke moving to essential services only

Garbage pick up, sewer and water will not be impacted

The City of Revelstoke is ceasing all non-essential services.

Garbage pick up, water and sewer services will not be affected.

The city is working on procedures for the finance department as well as development services to process applications and payments.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Revelstoke food bank to continue at different location

All departments remain accessible via email and phone.

The city has also activated a Level One Emergency Operations Centre which allows the city to monitor the COVID-19 situation and begin pre-planning should future levels be required.

“I support the decision to cease non-essential services that will protect our employees and residents and help with flattening the curve,” said Mayor Gary Sulz in a news release.

For more local, provincial and national coverage on the pandemic, go here.

 

Most Read