The newly elected Revelstoke City Council was sworn in on Nov. 6. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

City of Revelstoke pays $6.66 million in wages in 2018

Top earner was former CAO Alan Chabot

The city paid out $6.66 million in wages in 2018 according to their Statement of Financial Information.

The report, which is required annually by the province, includes a statement of assets and liabilities, a schedule of debts and other city financial statements.

A small part of that almost $7 million paid mayor and council wages.

Last years outgoing councillors were paid $12,500 each for the year, as well as expenses which varied from $435-$2,171. Mayor Mark McKee was paid $25,301.88 and $12,176 in expenses.

Councillor Scott Duke’s renumeration was reported as $12,801, higher than the others, because he received a discount for an annual pass to the community centre (available to all city staff), which is a taxable benefit.

READ MORE: New Revelstoke city councillors appointed to committees

The incoming council, who started in November, have so far each been paid $2,550 and no expenses have been claimed, while Mayor Sulz, who is being paid for his last term as well as his new position as Mayor was paid $17,600 with $485 in expenses.

The report also identifies city staff who are paid more than $75,000 a year, which makes up for $2.5 million of the pay roll.

The top earner last year was former Chief Administrative Officer Alan Chabot, who was paid $136,352 and paid out $10,236 in expenses.

READ MORE: Revelstoke’s CAO and director of engineering resign

READ MORE: Former CAO of Revelstoke hired by Osoyoos

Tania McCabe, director of finance, was the next highest paid employee at $125, 990, followed by Mike Thomas, former director or engineering and development services at $125,620 and Dwayne Voykin, fire chief, at $117,088.

Other staff members paid more than $100,000 a year include firefighter Sean Creighton, former fire chief Roger Echlin, firefighter Daniel Hutchison, utilities foreman Doug Pendergast, firefighter Matt Robinson, former director of development services Nigel Whitehead and program analyst Geoff Wilson.

READ MORE: What did Revelstoke’s elected officials get paid in 2017?

In total there are 27 city employees who are paid more than $75,000 a year.

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man presumed dead after boat capsizes in Columbia River

Just Posted

UPDATE: Man presumed dead after boat capsizes south of Revelstoke

One Alberta man made it to shore and was rescued, the other is still missing

Making interesting beer and acting like it’s normal

Rumpus Beer Co. has been 9 years of dreaming and 15 months in the making

Bold youth-led initiatives address local needs

Revelstoke Community Foundation joins national community challenge

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Unsettled skies dominate the week’s forecast

A chance of thunderstorms is in the forecast for much of the Okanagan-Shuswap.

Honouring ancestors through art

Jenn Ashton’s art will be featured at the next exhibit at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre

Air Canada reviewing how crew left sleeping passenger on parked plane

In a Facebook post, the woman said she woke up ‘all alone’ on a ‘cold dark’ aircraft

Victoria woman in L.A. hospital after she was run over twice

Lynn Phillips has suffered from multiple broken bones and internal bleeding

‘Text neck’ causing bone spurs to grow from millennials’ skulls, researchers say

Technology use from early childhood causing abnormal bone growths in 41 per cent of young adults

B.C. judge defies lawyers and adds six months to man’s sex assault sentence

‘I find the joint submission is contrary to the public interest and I’m rejecting it’

Tiny Yorkshire terrier survives days on remote B.C. island

ROAM rescue crews, family searched for dog, missing in Greater Victoria for days

Pelmewash Parkway opening is the latest milestone in First Nations-government relations

Lake Country officially opens the Pelmewash Parkway with a ceremonial ribbon cutting

Man presumed dead after boat capsizes in Columbia River

Search and rescue efforts recovered a life jacket

Crash near Okanagan elementary school investigated

RCMP officer watches driver hit concrete barrier and then fence at school

Trans event at Pride gives marginalized youth a community, says director

The Trans Youth March and Social participants rallied on Thursday, June 20.

Most Read