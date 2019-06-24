City of Revelstoke pays $6.66 million in wages in 2018

The newly elected Revelstoke City Council was sworn in on Nov. 6. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

The city paid out $6.66 million in wages in 2018 according to their Statement of Financial Information.

The report, which is required annually by the province, includes a statement of assets and liabilities, a schedule of debts and other city financial statements.

A small part of that almost $7 million paid mayor and council wages.

Last years outgoing councillors were paid $12,500 each for the year, as well as expenses which varied from $435-$2,171. Mayor Mark McKee was paid $25,301.88 and $12,176 in expenses.

Councillor Scott Duke’s renumeration was reported as $12,801, higher than the others, because he received a discount for an annual pass to the community centre (available to all city staff), which is a taxable benefit.

The incoming council, who started in November, have so far each been paid $2,550 and no expenses have been claimed, while Mayor Sulz, who is being paid for his last term as well as his new position as Mayor was paid $17,600 with $485 in expenses.

The report also identifies city staff who are paid more than $75,000 a year, which makes up for $2.5 million of the pay roll.

The top earner last year was former Chief Administrative Officer Alan Chabot, who was paid $136,352 and paid out $10,236 in expenses.

Tania McCabe, director of finance, was the next highest paid employee at $125, 990, followed by Mike Thomas, former director or engineering and development services at $125,620 and Dwayne Voykin, fire chief, at $117,088.

Other staff members paid more than $100,000 a year include firefighter Sean Creighton, former fire chief Roger Echlin, firefighter Daniel Hutchison, utilities foreman Doug Pendergast, firefighter Matt Robinson, former director of development services Nigel Whitehead and program analyst Geoff Wilson.

In total there are 27 city employees who are paid more than $75,000 a year.

