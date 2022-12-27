City of Revelstoke provides snow removal update

The City went on to apologize for their lack of communication over the last several days

The City of Revelstoke has announced that they will be accelerating snow removal operations this evening (Dec. 27) due to the amount of snowfall the community has seen over the last several days.

Snow removal crews will focus on improving road conditions in the downtown core, Southside, Arrow Heights, and Big Eddy neighbourhoods tonight, and will turn their attention towards Columbia Park, Court House, Lower Town and the Central neighbourhoods tomorrow (Dec. 28).

“We apologize for the inconvenience the lack of communication during this snow event has caused,” said the City of Revelstoke in a press release.

The City went on to apologize for their ‘failure’ to communicate daily updates to residents and added that they will be updating their website each day until Jan. 1.

According to Environment Canada, residents can expect to see periods of snowfall for the remainder of the week.

