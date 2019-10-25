City of Revelstoke purchasing new vactor truck

Though councillors expressed concern over being forced into making a decision, they approved the purchase of a new vactor truck at their meeting on Oct. 22.
The equipment will cost $381,741, but only $300,000 was approved in the 2019 budget so it was once again brought before council for approval.
Councillor Steven Cross requested to see the financial breakdown on other options, such as lease-to own, but Darren Komonosky, operations manager for the city, said that the contractor would only be holding the price until the end of October, and it would likely increase after that.
Council approved the purchase of the vehicle but will be discussing how to pay for the overage at a future meeting.
The current vactor truck, requires costly maintenance and is nearing the end of it’s life cycle. Komonosky said that if any piece of equipment was his number one priority it would be this.
