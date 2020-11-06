City of Revelstoke receives over $2 million for COVID recovery

The City of Revelstoke has received $2,105,000 from the federal government’s Safe Restart Agreement fund.
Funds are to be used to support reopening and operational costs along with local emergency response.
The Safe Restart Agreement is a federal investment of more than $19 billion to help provinces and territories safely restart economies.
The Columbia Shuswap Regional District received $645,000.
Vancouver, the biggest city in the province, received almost $16.4 million. In total $425 million was distributed to B.C.’s municipalities.
More information to come.
@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.