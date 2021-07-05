City of Revelstoke reminds that mask requirements aren’t lifted for everyone

Those who are not fully vaccinated should continue to wear masks

The city is encouraging people who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing a mask. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

The city is reminding everyone to remain masked unless you are fully vaccinated, which is in line with provincial recommendations.

“The pandemic has proven to be long-standing and continually evolving,” said Mayor Gary Sulz in a news release. “Community members have worked very hard over the last year and a half to keep each other safe and healthy by following public health orders. We have now entered Step 3 in BC’s Restart Plan. As we move into this next stage and regain a sense of normalcy, it is important that everyone continue to consistently wash their hands and wear their masks where appropriate (in crowded spaces and those who have not yet received both vaccination doses). Thank you for your cooperation and have a great summer!”

The city will be keeping a number of protective measures in place to maintain the health and safety of citizens, visitors and employees, including:

•plexiglass windows at reception counters

•physical distancing markers

•hand sanitizer and/or hand washing stations at facility entrances

•enhanced cleaning protocols

“City of Revelstoke Parks, Recreation and Culture Department is currently working on revamping its operation to be in line with the new guidelines. Accordingly, department updates will be posted on the City’s website www.revelstoke.ca,” said the news release.

Coronavirus