City of Revelstoke requests feedback on single-use plastics

The City of Revelstoke wants to know what you think we should do about single-use plastics. (Black Press file photo)

The Revelstoke Environmental Advisory Committee wants to know what you think about single-use plastics so they can better recommend actions for city council.

This survey comes after business owners, politicians and citizens have been increasingly vocal about the use of single-use plastics.

According to the survey description, the purpose of the survey is to collect general feedback to allow the municipal government to evaluate the options, including education campaigns and bylaws, to minimize or control the use of plastic and other single-use plastics such as straws and packaging.

To complete the survey go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZXCF7P7