City of Revelstoke still has over $1.5 M in COVID-restart money from the province

Last fall the City of Revelstoke received $2.1 million COVID-19 Safe Restart Grant, a fund which is split 50/50 by the federal and provincial government.
In 2020, the city spent $334,000 of the funds, $119,000 of which was on computer system upgrades and almost $50,000 on the Revy masks. The fund was also used on general capital projects, the recovery task force and the portable toilets at Woodenhead Park.
So far in 2021, only two organizations have been granted money from the fund, Community Connections’ Emergency Situational Fund and the Revelstoke Child Care Society’s Emergency Childcare Fund.
More than $1.7 million remains in the fund.
