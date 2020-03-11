More than 50 people attended the community meeting hosted by Grusky Layco of Jake-Jay Construction and voiced their concerns about the proposed gravel pit near the Jordan River, on Jan. 28, 2020. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

City of Revelstoke takes steps attempting to protect Jordan River area

They will be updating the neighbourhood plan and looking at other options

Next in the Official Community Plan updating process for the city of Revelstoke is the Columbia Park and Westside neighbourhood plan.

Though originally farther down the list of neighbourhood plans, city council voted to prioritize this area in order to address concerns about a proposed gravel pit next to the Jordan River on Westside Rd.

In response to a letter submitted to council by Revelstoke resident Virginia Thompson, council made a motion at their Mar. 10 meeting to bump Columbia Park higher on the list as well as have staff look into other options for protecting the area.

“That would speed up the process as far as getting that whole area looked at as far as how we should deal with zoning and the OCP and that sort of thing,” said Mayor Gary Sulz.

Last December Jake-Jay Construction was granted a two year temporary exploration license for a section of Crown Land on Westside Rd. next to the Jordan River.

The license does not allow them to extract gravel or to remove trees. The company still has a long list of assessments and test they have to compile before they can extract gravel.

Long before the temporary license was issued, there has been ongoing opposition in the community against this proposal.

READ MORE: ‘This river is a treasure’-Revelstoke resident opposes gravel pit proposal near Jordan River

Last July, city council submitted a letter of opposition to the Ministry of Forests that included a petition with 150 signatures.

READ MORE: Revelstoke City Council opposed to proposed gravel pits north of town

Then the community voiced their opposition at a public consultation meeting hosted by Jake-Jay in January.

READ MORE: Backlash continues as proposed gravel pit near Revelstoke granted temporary licence

READ MORE: Q&A with province after meeting on proposed gravel pit near Jordan River

Though the decision is ultimately made by the province as the project is located on Crown Land, zoning and a communities’ official community plan is part of the process, said Dawn Low, CAO for the city.

At the moment city staff are creating neighbourhood plans for Johnson Heights and Arrow Heights as part of the Official Community Plan update.

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City Council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Jackknifed semi causes southbound closures on Coquihalla
Next story
Okanagan libraries want public input on future growth

Just Posted

Revelstoke RCMP catch 75% more impaired drivers compared to last year

In January and February, RCMP pulled over 42 vehicles for impaired driving compared to 24 last year

City of Revelstoke takes steps attempting to protect Jordan River area

They will be updating the neighbourhood plan and looking at other options

New society advocating for fenced dog park in Revelstoke

Unlike many municipalities Revelstoke does not have one

Revelstoke City Council wants to protect Mt. Begbie

They have sent a letter encouraging the CSRD support their request

Trudeau promises $1 billion for COVID-19 research, resilience

Measures would make it easier for people to stay home if sick

World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic

More than 100,000 people have been infected

B.C. reports seven new coronavirus cases, first on Vancouver Island

Three latest COVID-19 cases are related to travel from Egypt

Q&A: What the WHO pandemic declaration means

Some questions and answers about the declaration

COVID-19 concerns ‘spike’ in B.C. leading to ‘significant’ behaviour changes: poll

Insights West poll says 28 per cent of B.C. respondents ‘stocking up on home necessities’

Toilet paper frenzy continues at Kelowna Costco

Some people were seen with as much as ten packages of toilet paper leaving store

Canadian firm starts US prep work for Keystone XL pipeline

Opponents await a judge’s ruling on their request to block any work

Okanagan libraries want public input on future growth

Library users who provide feedback for strategic plan will be entered to win VR headset

Jackknifed semi causes southbound closures on Coquihalla

Heavy delays are expected heading southbound near Falls Lake

Summerland Landfill recognized for oil collection work

Facility one of 30 to receive B.C. Used Oil Management Association honours for top collector

Most Read