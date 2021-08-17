Revelstoke city hall. Revelstoke City Council. Revelstoke City Staff. Feb. 24, 2021. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

City of Revelstoke to receive nearly $10 million in infrastructure funding

Funding will be put toward Revelstoke’s wastewater treatment facility

The city of Revelstoke has received nearly $10 million in infrastructure funding.

On Aug. 12, the provincial and federal governments announced that the City of Revelstoke had been approved for funding from the “Investing In Canada Infrastructure” program.

The city plans to use the funding to upgrade the wastewater treatment facility to meet current federal regulations as well as to increase capacity.

“These funds will assist in upgrades to our wastewater plant to improve the level of treatment, increase capacity and control odours including a new treatment process, new partitioning and aeration improvements, a new lagoon cover and other related work,” said Mayor Gary Sulz in a Facebook post.

Phase one of the project is estimated to cost $13,398,000. Funding is made up of $5,359,200, from the federal government and $4,465,553 comes from the province, which will cover the majority of the cost, with the city contributing the remaining $3,573,247

“Revelstoke’s Wastewater Treatment Facility (WWTF) upgrades have been a community priority for over a decade,” said Sulz. “But for various reasons including funding challenges, progress was slow until more recent population growth.”

