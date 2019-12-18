City of Revelstoke’s new climate change coordinator to work collaboratively

Caitlin Hinton will be tapping into a large network to make things happen

Caitlin Hinton started as Revelstoke’s Climate Change Coordinator in September. She recently presented her work plan to City Council and the Environmental Advisory Committee. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke’s new climate change coordinator, Caitlin Hinton, will be working to reduce the city’s greenhouse gas emissions.

She started with the city in September, and recently presented her work plan to council.

Her two year contract is funded with grant money worth $107,000 that the city received from the federal Municipalities for Climate Innovation Program.

READ MORE: City of Revelstoke receives grant for climate change staff

“A two year contract, knowing that mitigation is the focus, helps scope the work,” she said. “It’s really looking at emission reductions, what we can do to lower our GHGs, and there is a lot of opportunity.”

In 2018 corporate operations for the City of Revelstoke emitted 1,062 tons of carbon dioxide, 48 per cent of which came from the vehicle fleet and 40 per cent from city owned buildings.

Hinton said now is the time to make improvements and she is looking forward to coordinating efforts with local groups who are taking action against climate change.

“It’s not me, I am only one person, it will definitely be working collaboratively,” she said.

There is a large network of people outside of Revelstoke also working on climate action initiatives, Hinton said she has spoken with people in Nelson and Powell River, sharing ideas and insights.

“There’s a great network out there,” she said.

Hinton aligned her work plan with council’s strategic priorities.

She will be updating the Community Energy Emissions Plan, which was last updated in 2011. That will be done hand in hand with the Official Community Plan renewal process.

READ MORE: Revelstoke tiny home developer granted RBC Future Launch Community Challenge money

She will be working to reduce waste by updating the city’s waste management operations, researching and providing input into community asset management planning as well as supporting the planning and upgrades to city infrastructure to ensure energy efficiency is included in decision making.

In alignment with council’s sustainability strategic priority, she will be engaging stakeholders on climate change mitigation and community wide sustainability as well as promoting the city as a sustainable community.

She will be contributing to organizational resilience as well by developing city organizational policy to lead the community in climate change mitigation and engaging all municipal departments regarding climate change initiatives.

Hinton moved to Revelstoke from Golden for the position. She previously worked for the Columbia Basin Trust as a research coordinator in the special initiatives department.

She grew up in Nelson.

“I am familiar with ski towns I guess you could say,” she said with a laugh.

READ MORE: Low appointed CAO

@JDoll_Revy

jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.