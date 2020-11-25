The City of Salmon Arm erected a fence around the Ross Street Plaza on Nov. 24/2020, citing reasons centering on safety and security due to camping by people who don’t have homes. The closure is temporary but it’s not known when it will be reopened. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

The City of Salmon Arm erected a fence around the Ross Street Plaza on Nov. 24/2020, citing reasons centering on safety and security due to camping by people who don’t have homes. The closure is temporary but it’s not known when it will be reopened. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

City of Salmon Arm erects fence around public plaza to prevent camping

Lieutenant says lack of public space affects people without homes but he understands city’s decision

The community mosaic and covered platform of Ross Street Plaza sits surrounded by a padlocked metal fence.

Mayor Alan Harrison said city council made a decision on the night of Monday, Nov. 23 to temporarily close the cement portion of the plaza Nov. 24 and post no-camping notices because of community safety and security.

He said the city has followed a process of trying to help those people who have been camping there.

Cardboard boxes and tarps have formed makeshift shelters for the people who have have been staying there, possibly one or two overnight.

“We’ve been trying our best to do it in a very kind manner,” Harrison said of attempts to help.

“As you know there is a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week shelter at McGuire Inn, three meals a day, 24-hour service, with their own room and own washroom… We’re trying to work with BC Housing to keep people safe.”

He said there’s no time set yet for the plaza to be reopened.

The sign on the metal fence states: “Overnight camping is strictly prohibited for safety and security reasons. If you are in need of assistance, please call: •811 – health line; •911 – emergency, fire, ambulance, police; •250-832-6044 – non-emergency RCMP phone number; •250-832-9166 – The Lighthouse Shelter.”

Read more: BC Housing to open spaces in Salmon Arm for people homeless during pandemic

Read more: Panhandling bylaw – Homeless man thinks it should target only aggressive panhandlers

Read more: Freezing cold emphasizes need for drop-in centre for Salmon Arm’s homeless

Harrison said the community’s outreach worker, its bylaw people, city staff, the Canadian Mental Health Association and BC Housing hope to be able to provide the people involved with an alternate place to stay.

He reiterated there is room at the Lighthouse Shelter in the McGuire Lake building which is run by the Salvation Army.

“They’re doing their very best, along with CMHA, to help out.”

He said the people who were camping at the plaza have been spoken to many times; “we’ve tried to encourage and help them.”

He said the city has also worked with Downtown Salmon Arm.

“This is a difficult decision for council, not one we’ve easily come to.”

Lieutenant Joel Torrens of the Salvation Army said his organization was notified by the city of the decision the morning of Nov. 24.

“We recognize it’s a difficult time for everybody. It’s important to remember the vulnerable people in our community and how they’re affected by some of these changes.”

Asked to elaborate, he said: “I think most people are aware there have been people in and around the Ross Street Plaza. I know the city didn’t arrive at the decision lightly. I feel it’s yet another situation where there isn’t a good option and everyone is doing the best they can.”

He went on to say that although the closure of the plaza might be frustrating or inconvenient for some, “there are people who use that space because they didn’t have any other options.”

“It’s completely understandable that the city took that action, and we just can’t forget the people affected by it.”

Read more: ‘Don’t judge a person’ says friend of Salmon Arm man who died in fire

Read more: Homeless tenters must move for four-laning preparation

Torrens said one of the key things agencies such as his have found is that loss of public space has had a large effect on the vulnerable community. He mentioned that when the pandemic lock-down initially happened, a number of agencies were trying to figure out solutions. Washrooms had been closed, places to stay out of the weather were few. He said the city did a lot of work to help.

Regarding the Ross Street Plaza, he remarked: “It’s a unique gathering place. I think sometimes people that we (the Salvation Army) serve are there, but I also know there are people there that haven’t been able to come to our place because of a history of behaviour or capacity issues we have.”

With recognition that restrictions to public spaces affect people without homes, he added that Salmon Arm is a town where people care.

“A lot of people talk through these things and work on solutions.”

He said knowing that people care so much is a source of hope for him.

“I know that people care, I know that people are working in front of the scenes, behind the scenes to support people. I know the city is doing that work, I know CMHA is doing that work, I see it everywhere. I can’t say enough about this community. I know residents have stepped up time and time again to support the vulnerable population.”

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

HomelessSalmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The City of Salmon Arm erected a fence around the Ross Street Plaza on Nov. 24/2020, citing reasons centering on safety and security due to camping by people who don’t have homes. The closure is temporary but it’s not known when it will be reopened. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

The City of Salmon Arm erected a fence around the Ross Street Plaza on Nov. 24/2020, citing reasons centering on safety and security due to camping by people who don’t have homes. The closure is temporary but it’s not known when it will be reopened. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Kelowna mom’s app semi-finalist in Canada’s Total Mom Pitch
Next story
Study: fever, loss of taste or smell and nausea among telltale COVID symptoms in kids

Just Posted

City council voted down an proposed amendment to the zoning bylaw that would have allowed a cannabis retail store to be constructed between the Last Call Liquor Store and Grizzly Pub. (Photo via Google Maps)
Revelstoke city council rejects fifth cannabis retail store

Council votes down an amendment to the zoning bylaw that would have allowed for the project

Lucas Meyers will be performing his one-man show Revelstoke Project on Nov. 28 via live-stream. (Submitted/Arts Revelstoke)
Upcoming shows cancelled at Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre

The Revelstoke Project will still be live-streamed on Nov. 28

Business district is pictured during a traffic jam in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Morning Start: By 2050, 95 percent of North Jakarta could be submerged

Your morning start for Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020

Masks are now officially mandatory in all City of Campbell River facilities. (Black Press File Photo)
Interior Health reports 49 new COVID-19 cases overnight

302 cases remain active; two in hospital

Jenn and Josh McLafferty, Owners of Monashee Spirits, which distills a variety of vodka, gin, brandy, whiskey and liqueurs. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
UPDATE: Three more Revelstoke businesses close due to COVID-19 exposure

Ray’s Butcher shop, Monashee Distillery and La Baguette each had a staff member test positive

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 23, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. daily COVID-19 cases hits record 941 on Tuesday

Further restrictions on indoor exercise take effect

An assault charge has been filed after a 10-year-old boy was allegedly struck with a watermelon at a Shuswap campsite in August . (File photo)
Alberta woman facing assault charge after allegedly hitting boy with watermelon at Shuswap campsite

Police say a disagreement among friends at an Adams Lake campsite turned ugly

A Shuswap couple reported having fallen victim to a family emergency telephone scam. (File image)
Shuswap couple fall victim to family emergency scam

Person claiming to be couple’s son said he was injured and in jail

Krista Macinnis displays the homework assignment that her Grade 6 daughter received on Tuesday. (Submitted photo)
B.C. mom angry that students asked to list positive stories about residential schools

Daughter’s Grade 6 class asked to write down 5 positive stories or facts

B.C. projects targeting the restoration of sockeye salmon stocks in the Fraser and Columbia Watersheds will share in $10.9 million of federal funding to protect species at risk. (Kenny Regan photo)
13 projects protecting B.C. aquatic species at risk receive $11 million in federal funding

Salmon and marine mammals expected to benefit from ecosystem-based approach

The Vernon Aquatic Centre will be closed for its annual three-week maintenance period from Aug. 26 to Sept. 16. (City of Vernon - photo)
Chlorine leak closes North Okanagan pool

18 swimmers evacuated, pool opens shortly after

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Report of gunfire leads RCMP to men barricaded in North Shuswap home

Chase RCMP said investigation related to firearms offences is ongoing

Barrels pictured outside Oliver winery, Quinta Ferreira, in May. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
B.C. Master of Wine reflects on industry’s teetering economic state

Pandemic, for some wine makers, has been a blessing in disguise. For others, not so much.

A fentanyl test strip is used at Vancouver Coastal Health in Vancouver, Tuesday, January, 21, 2020. The test strips will be made available to drug users to ensure that their drugs are safe and free of Fentanyl. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Drug overdoses lead to 5 deaths each day in October; drug toxicity continues to increase

COVID-19 crisis continues to exacerbate the overdose crisis

Most Read