Salmon Arm Council will be considering on March 10, 2021 approval of the placing of a notice warning of building bylaw infractions on a local property. (File photo)

City of Salmon Arm takes action on reported building bylaw infractions

If final approval given by council, notice will alert prospective buyers to outstanding issues

It’s likely that a notice regarding infractions of Salmon Arm’s building bylaw will be filed on the title of a residence at 2240-26th Ave. NE.

The two infractions are failure to request a final house inspection and failure to obtain a retaining wall permit.

Maurice Roy, the city’s manager of permits & licensing, provided a report to the March 1 meeting of the development and planning committee which listed a chronology dating to 2015.

He said a building permit to construct a single family residence was issued Nov. 03, 2015 to owner Sergei Grigorjew with a subsequent permit to construct a secondary suite issued Aug. 18, 2016. Inspections proceeded as normal up to and including the insulation and vapour barrier.

In June 2016 an occupancy inspection was completed and a substantial list of safety related items was recorded, Roy reported. In November 2016 a provisional occupancy certificate was issued, although a number of the outstanding deficiencies remained.

In November 2017 the building permit expired and it was discovered a retaining wall had been built without a building permit.

The building permit was renewed in February 2018 and remained inactive until it expired in November 2019.

In March 2020 an inspection was arranged and revealed little progress had been made on the outstanding deficiencies, Roy said. The final item on the chronology was Feb. 5, 2021, the deadline for the owner to address outstanding issues.

Mayor and council voted unanimously on March 1 to send the issue to the next council meeting for a final decision.

Once registered on title, the proposed notice would warn prospective buyers of the bylaw infraction. The notice on title could be removed if all outstanding issues were rectified and the fee paid.

Contacted in order to respond to the city’s proceedings, Grigorjew declined to comment.

