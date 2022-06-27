City of Vernon among best employers in Canada

The City of Vernon is one of 26 employers named to the 2022 Human Resources Director Best Place To Work list. (Morning Star - file photo)

The City of Vernon is included in the Human Resources Director Canada (HRD) list of Best Places to Work 2022.

The report recognizes companies and organizations that have prioritized work-life balance, equity, and mental health for their employees, while showing empathetic leadership and the ability to pivot well, in response to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These last couple years have been extremely challenging for organizations and employees in all sectors, as we’ve faced a variety of changes and unexpected circumstances,” said Will Pearce, Chief Administrative Officer.

“Nothing about the pandemic has been easy. Many times, we’ve found ourselves traveling through new and uncharted territory. But as I look back at what took place and how our staff bravely faced the unknown, adapting over and over again to regularly changing processes and ways of working and serving our community, I am full of gratitude.”

To be considered for the list of Best Places to Work, organizations had to complete an in-depth submission which looked at several key factors, including: employee engagement, turnover rates, average tenure of staff, compensation and benefits, health and wellness programs, diversity initiatives, professional development, reward and recognition, and green programs.

Employees were then asked to complete a satisfaction survey to rate their organization across a range of metrics. An employer needed to achieve an overall satisfaction rating of at least 75 per cent to be recognized as a Best Place to Work. This year, 26 employers in Canada made the list.

“Thanks to the dedication, trust, and commitment of our staff, we maintained a safe and healthy workplace, reinforced our commitment to employee mental health and well-being, stayed open for business, and continued to provide an excellent level of service that our citizens, businesses and visitors rely upon, every day,” said Pearce.

“This didn’t happen by mistake. This happened because of the philosophy we carry through the entire organization: everything we do is about people and the services we deliver. And I am so proud of the people we have on this team.”

