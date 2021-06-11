City paying 10% of costs for upcoming Nichol Rd. round-about

Revelstoke City Council approved a cost sharing agreement for the upcoming construction of a traffic circle as well as a realignment on Nichol Rd. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

A $1.9 million project for the realignment of Nichol Rd. that includes a traffic circle, will be paid in part by the City of Revelstoke.

The round-about will be built at the intersection of Nichol Rd. and Mackenzie Village.

To be funded through the city’s Transportation Infrastructure Reserve, the city will be paying 10 per cent of the construction costs — roughly $190,000 — however, that number will not increase if the cost of the project goes up.

According to Steve Black, director of engineering for the city, if the project goes over budget the increased costs will fall on Revelstoke Mountain Resort, who is already paying 60 per cent of construction costs. Mackenzie Village is paying for the remaining 30 per cent.

According to the staff report, the cost breakdown is based on projections that 60 per cent of traffic in that area will head to the resort and 30 per cent to Mackenzie Village.

Camozzi road is being realigned to allow for construction of the Cabot Pacific golf course.

Staff reported that designs for the project are near completion.

