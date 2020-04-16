Physical distancing outside Revelstoke’s post office April 14. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

City praises Revelstokians for compliance during pandemic

‘Our community is doing really well’

The city said Revelstokians are being extremely compliant when it comes to physical distancing due to the COVID-19 crisis.

As-of-April 16, bylaw officer have followed up on 18 calls since April 1 in regards to people congregating.

By comparison, since April 4, Richmond has received 550 complaints related to alleged non-compliance with physical distancing rules and health orders. Kelowna bylaw officer said they have fielded more than 200 calls since March 30.

“It comes as no surprise to me that Revelstoke has done an amazing job and we should all be proud of what we have accomplished together,” said Mayor Gary Sulz in his weekly address.

READ MORE: Arrow Heights Elementary holds parade for students at home

READ MORE: COVID-19: Revelstoke students describe life during pandemic

Dawn Low, chief administration officer for Revelstoke, said calls usually result in providing education and clarification on the provincial health orders.

According to a public health order released March 16 by Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, gatherings in excess of 50 people are prohibited.

The province has also forbidden the resale of essential supplies, such as food, medical supplies, personal protective equipment and cleaning products during the outbreak.

The province has also issued orders prohibiting table service at restaurants and closing all personal services establishments, including salons, spas, tattoo shops, as well as any business that cannot operate under physical distancing rules.

People who ignore the orders can be jailed or fined up to $25,000, under B.C.’s Public Health Act.

Individuals are directed to keep two metres apart in public.

City bylaw officers across the province have the power to help enforce those orders, through education and gathering evidence of the violation and sending it to the province, who would determine if jail or a fine would be appropriate.

As-of-April 16, Low said no fines have been issued in Revelstoke.

“Our community is doing really well,” she said.

“People are talking to each other and mostly policing themselves.”

As-of-April 16, Low said bylaw officers have gone on 52 patrols in the community, such as ensuring no one is using the closed city parks.

Currently, the city has 2.5 bylaw officers. The province said they can provide more bylaw officers in communities if the need arises.

As-of-yet, Low said there is no such need in Revelstoke.

B.C. declared a public health emergency on March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As-of-April 16, 131 people are currently hospitalized in B.C. due to COVID-19 and 75 people have died.

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Layoffs possible, but not ‘necessary’ right now: Kelowna mayor
Next story
U.S. officials look for B.C. man suspected of vandalizing Death Valley National Park

Just Posted

City praises Revelstokians for compliance during pandemic

‘Our community is doing really well’

Logging company applies for Crown Land license on Kinbasket Lake

The chosen site was previously used for similar purposes

Train catches fire in Revelstoke

The event occured April 11

Parks Canada extends closures until at least end of May

The agency is suspending camping, group activities and events across the country

Boy spreads cheer in neighbourhood using T-Rex costume

Shuswap boy wanted his neighbours to forget about the quarantine blues, according to his mom

VIDEO: Self-isolating grandpa finds way to surprise B.C. grandson on 3rd birthday

A birthday hug during the COVID-19 pandemic was made possible with help from a hazmat suit

Peachland’s ZipZone changes course, will remain closed amid pandemic

The park will delay its opening until further notice

Layoffs possible, but not ‘necessary’ right now: Kelowna mayor

‘I think that there is that likelihood as this continues,’ said Mayor Colin Basran

North Okanagan online to isolate and create

Grant gives groups creative outlet to bring community together

COVID-19 virtual town halls set for April 17-23 around B.C.

Regional health authorities now accepting questions online

High traffic volumes observed at Campbell Mountain Landfill

Facility near Penticton has been busy during COVID-19 pandemic

U.S. officials look for B.C. man suspected of vandalizing Death Valley National Park

Rangers believe the man travelled with a dog named Lacy on his way to an off-road race

Mission inmate dies from apparent complications of COVID-19

Virus continues to spread inside medium security unit as 54 inmates, six staff test positive

COVID-19 curbs North Okanagan outdoors club

Group looking forward to new faces once it can resume activities

Most Read