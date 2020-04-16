City praises Revelstokians for compliance during pandemic

‘Our community is doing really well’

The city said Revelstokians are being extremely compliant when it comes to physical distancing due to the COVID-19 crisis.

As-of-April 16, bylaw officer have followed up on 18 calls since April 1 in regards to people congregating.

By comparison, since April 4, Richmond has received 550 complaints related to alleged non-compliance with physical distancing rules and health orders. Kelowna bylaw officer said they have fielded more than 200 calls since March 30.

“It comes as no surprise to me that Revelstoke has done an amazing job and we should all be proud of what we have accomplished together,” said Mayor Gary Sulz in his weekly address.

Dawn Low, chief administration officer for Revelstoke, said calls usually result in providing education and clarification on the provincial health orders.

According to a public health order released March 16 by Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, gatherings in excess of 50 people are prohibited.

The province has also forbidden the resale of essential supplies, such as food, medical supplies, personal protective equipment and cleaning products during the outbreak.

The province has also issued orders prohibiting table service at restaurants and closing all personal services establishments, including salons, spas, tattoo shops, as well as any business that cannot operate under physical distancing rules.

People who ignore the orders can be jailed or fined up to $25,000, under B.C.’s Public Health Act.

Individuals are directed to keep two metres apart in public.

City bylaw officers across the province have the power to help enforce those orders, through education and gathering evidence of the violation and sending it to the province, who would determine if jail or a fine would be appropriate.

As-of-April 16, Low said no fines have been issued in Revelstoke.

“Our community is doing really well,” she said.

“People are talking to each other and mostly policing themselves.”

As-of-April 16, Low said bylaw officers have gone on 52 patrols in the community, such as ensuring no one is using the closed city parks.

Currently, the city has 2.5 bylaw officers. The province said they can provide more bylaw officers in communities if the need arises.

As-of-yet, Low said there is no such need in Revelstoke.

B.C. declared a public health emergency on March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As-of-April 16, 131 people are currently hospitalized in B.C. due to COVID-19 and 75 people have died.

