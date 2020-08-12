The City of Revelstoke is purchasing a new snowblower for $156,000, coming in under the $200,000 budget. (Facebook/City of Revelstoke)

City purchases new snowblower for $44,000 under budget

Revelstoke replacing 2009 loader attachment with a new one

The city is purchasing a new snowblower attachment for a loader for almost $156,000.

Though $200,000 was approved in the budget for 2020 for the purchase, it was brought before council at their Aug. 11 meeting.

The city currently has two blowers, one purchased in 2009 and another in 2014. Snow removal crews regularly use the 2014 machine and have the other for backup, though it is rotated in to ensure it remains running.

The city will be trading in the 2009 machine towards the purchase of the new one. The final prince includes a four year warranty plus applicable taxes.

Councillor Cody Younker voted against the purchase, saying, due to the pandemic, he didn’t think the time was right for the city to be spending money.

The blower is used at night to remove the snow that is plowed into the centre of the road in certain areas.

Last winter Revelstoke saw 440 cm of snow; the city spent 88 per cent of it’s snow removal budget for the year by the end of March.

READ MORE: Revelstoke's snow removal so far this year cost $1.3M

 

Snow

