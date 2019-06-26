City Council approved the purchase of a water tender truck, paid for by the CSRD, which should be delivered later this year. (Black Press file photo)

City purchases water tender for CSRD fire protection

The vehicle was purchased with CSRD funds as part of the fire protection agreement

Revelstoke City Council has approved the purchase of a water tender truck for the fire department.

The truck was purchased with funds from the Columbia Shuswap Regional District as part of the new Area B Rural Fire Protection Agreement that was negotiated last year.

READ MORE: City of Revelstoke and CSRD reach fire protection agreement

Fire Chief Dwayne Voykin put out a request for proposal and each proposal came in over budget, however, he was able to negotiate with Osco Tank and Truck Sales Inc. and purchase at truck that was within the regional district’s budget.

In order to reduce the cost the water tank was changed from polyurethane to stainless steel and the engine size was reduced to 375 horsepower.

The vehicle is now being constructed and should be delivered later this year.

 

