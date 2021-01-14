City pushes residents to vote by mail in upcoming byelection

Deadline to apply is by the end of January

Applications to vote by mail in the upcoming byelection are due by Jan. 27.

With a ministerial order, the City of Revelstoke was able to extend mail-in-voting eligibility to everyone instead of the few who qualify under the city’s election bylaw.

CAO Dawn Low encourages everyone in the community to vote via mail in order to avoid wait times at the polling station and reduce in-person contacts.

The form to apply for a mail-in-ballot is available on the city’s website and can be returned via email to admin@revelstoke.ca, by mail, fax or delivery to city hall.

If you would rather vote in person or missed the deadline to apply, there will be three opportunities to cast your ballot, two advance polling days on Feb. 3 and 10 as well as general election day on Feb. 13, from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. at the Community Centre.

At the moment there are three candidates with hats in the ring: Tim Palmer, Alistair Taylor and Matt Cherry. However, candidates have until tomorrow, Jan. 15, to withdraw from the race.

The campaign period officially starts on Jan. 16.

This election is to fill the seat vacated by Steven Cross in January 2020.

Stay tuned for more election coverage.

